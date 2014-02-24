Report: Deval Patrick Open To Presidential Run In Future

BOSTON (CBS) – Is Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick thinking about a run for the White House after 2016?
Politico asked Patrick an interview Sunday whether he could see himself as a national candidate, but not necessarily in 2016, and he reportedly said: “Maybe. Maybe.”
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports
“That’s a decision I have to make along with my wife of 30 years, and she’s a tough one to convince,” Patrick told the magazine. “Let’s just see what time tells.”
Patrick is not running for re-election this year and plans to stay out of politics for now.
For several years he has said he didn’t “have any plans or interest in running” for president in 2016.
In an interview last month he described running for office as “unpleasant, intrusive and grueling.”
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller said Patrick has to periodically “leave the door open to future political activity” in order to justify his political action committee.
“Once you say you’re done with public life, you can no longer use those funds freely,” Keller said.
Patrick is in Washington for a meeting of the National Governors Association.
MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM CBS BOSTON
One Comment
Reblogged this on Imarashed.