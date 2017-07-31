Yankees Acquire Sonny Gray From Athletics

July 31, 2017 3:24 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — The race in the AL East got a lot more interesting ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

The New York Yankees have bolstered their starting rotation, reportedly acquiring Oakland starter Sonny Gray. The 27-year-old right-hander was 6-5 with a 3.48 ERA with the A’s this season, and is 44-36 with a 3.42 ERA over his five-year MLB career, sporting a 1.200 WHIP and 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Yankees essentially got Gray for two injured players and a minor leaguer.

Gray is a big addition to the New York rotation, after they already strengthened their bullpen with the July 19th pickup of relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle.

The Yankees currently own a half-game lead over the Red Sox in the AL East. Boston acquired some bullpen help on Monday, trading for Mets reliever Addison Reed.

