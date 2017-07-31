Report: Red Sox To Acquire Reliever Addison Reed From Mets

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox appear to have bolstered their bullpen just ahead of the 2017 MLB trade deadline. They are on the verge of acquiring right-handed reliever Addison Reed from the Mets on Monday.
FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal tweeted on Monday that Reed is headed to the Red Sox for “three prospects”, pending a physical. Both Yahoo! Sports’ Tim Brown and the New York Post’s Joel Sherman also tweeted that the Red Sox are on the verge of trading for Reed.
Reed had been dominant since being traded to the Mets during the 2015 season. He’d posted a 2.09 ERA while striking out 156 batters in 142 innings with the Mets, most recently recording 19 saves with a 2.57 ERA in 2017.
Reed was at his most dominant in 2016 when he served as the Mets’ eighth-inning setup man, which is likely the role he will assume with the Red Sox behind closer Craig Kimbrel. Last season, he posted a 1.97 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 77.2 innings.
This is a developing story …