Report: Red Sox To Acquire Reliever Addison Reed From Mets

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox appear to have bolstered their bullpen just ahead of the 2017 MLB trade deadline. They are on the verge of acquiring right-handed reliever Addison Reed from the Mets on Monday.

FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal tweeted on Monday that Reed is headed to the Red Sox for “three prospects”, pending a physical. Both Yahoo! Sports’ Tim Brown and the New York Post’s Joel Sherman also tweeted that the Red Sox are on the verge of trading for Reed.

Source confirms: Addison Reed to #RedSox for three prospects, pending medical review. On it: @JoelSherman1, @TBrownYahoo. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

Starting to appear Red Sox will get Addison Reed. Three prospects in return. Medicals, details await. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) July 31, 2017

2d person says Reed to #Redsox at goal line, just medicals left #Mets — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017

Reed had been dominant since being traded to the Mets during the 2015 season. He’d posted a 2.09 ERA while striking out 156 batters in 142 innings with the Mets, most recently recording 19 saves with a 2.57 ERA in 2017.

Reed was at his most dominant in 2016 when he served as the Mets’ eighth-inning setup man, which is likely the role he will assume with the Red Sox behind closer Craig Kimbrel. Last season, he posted a 1.97 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 77.2 innings.

This is a developing story …