Report: Red Sox To Acquire Reliever Addison Reed From Mets

July 31, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Addison Reed, Boston Red Sox, MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox appear to have bolstered their bullpen just ahead of the 2017 MLB trade deadline. They are on the verge of acquiring right-handed reliever Addison Reed from the Mets on Monday.

FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal tweeted on Monday that Reed is headed to the Red Sox for “three prospects”, pending a physical. Both Yahoo! Sports’ Tim Brown and the New York Post’s Joel Sherman also tweeted that the Red Sox are on the verge of trading for Reed.

Reed had been dominant since being traded to the Mets during the 2015 season. He’d posted a 2.09 ERA while striking out 156 batters in 142 innings with the Mets, most recently recording 19 saves with a 2.57 ERA in 2017.

Reed was at his most dominant in 2016 when he served as the Mets’ eighth-inning setup man, which is likely the role he will assume with the Red Sox behind closer Craig Kimbrel. Last season, he posted a 1.97 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 77.2 innings.

This is a developing story …

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch