Massachusetts Has America’s Best School System, Study Finds

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts school system is second to none, according to a new survey.

WalletHub ranked the school systems of every state across 21 key measures, and found that Massachusetts is far ahead of the pack. In fact, three New England states come in the Top 5, with New Hampshire at No. 3 and Vermont in fifth.

Bay State schools rank first in both quality and safety, according to WalletHub. It also takes the top spot when it comes to math and reading test scores, median ACT score and has the lowest percentage of threatened or injured high school students.

New Jersey schools ranked second in the study. The worst school system in the country belongs to Louisiana, WalletHub says.

Massachusetts also finished first in WalletHub’s school survey in 2016.

See the full report here.