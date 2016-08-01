WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Study Says Massachusetts Has Best School System In The Country

August 1, 2016 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Education, Schools, WalletHub
Photo Credit Thinkstock
File image (Photo Credit Thinkstock)

BOSTON (CBS) — A recently-released study claims Massachusetts has the best school system in America.

WalletHub’s list, 2016’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems, ranked each state (and Washington, D.C.) based on 17 different metrics including test scores and dropout rate.

Massachusetts ranked highest with an overall score of 73.65, ranking highest in both school system quality and school system safety.

New Jersey, Connecticut, Vermont, and Wisconsin rounded out the top five.

Louisiana was found to have the worst school system.

The study also found Massachusetts had the best test scores in reading and math, and was tied with Connecticut for the highest average ACT score.

You can read the full study here.

