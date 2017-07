Massachusetts Has America's Best School System, Study FindsThe Massachusetts school system is second to none, according to a new survey.

Peabody Firefighter Struck, Killed By Driver While Biking In BeverlyFirefighter Dan Pimenta was hit by a car while riding on Hale Street in Beverly Sunday.

PBS CEO Warns Trump's Budget Will Sink Some StationsThe chief executive for PBS is sounding the alarm about public broadcasting's future if federal funding is axed as called for by President Donald Trump.

Truck Crashes On Framingham Commuter Rail TracksThe truck took out part of a tree and fence, and knocked down a utility pole.