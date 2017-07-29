WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

July 29, 2017 8:57 AM By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
July 29, 2017
We continue with our yearly special coverage of some of Boston’s biggest Latino summer festivals!

This week we feature the Dominican Festival of Boston 2017, taking place on Sunday August 13 at Clifford Park from 2PM-11PM, with the big parade starting at 12PM down Centre Street in Jamaica Plain.

wbz tvs yadires nova salcedo with yoleny ynoa and luis matos on centro Dominican Festival Of Boston 2017

WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Yoleny Ynoa from the festival’s public relations department on the English version of Centro and with festival coordinator Luis Matos on the Spanish version. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
DOMINICAN FESTIVAL OF BOSTON 2017
Clifford Park
Sunday, August 13  2PM-11PM
Parade: 12PM – Centre St.
(617) 792-9916
FB: FestDominicano Boston

