Commuters Hit With First Comm Ave Bridge Replacement Disruptions

BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday marked the first morning commute with new closures near the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement project in place.

Earlier this week, MassDOT officials warned commuters to simply avoid the area, because every mode of transportation–from buses to trains to cars–will be disrupted.

For a full breakdown of the project’s times, dates, and impact, click here

“They said that’s what you have to do, you have to stay away, because there’s no way you can get around it,” commuter Cassanda Edward told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker.

Transit police directing commuters from green line to shuttle buses as construction for the Comm Ave bridge replacement gets underway #WBZ pic.twitter.com/d9VS0Qdymy — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 27, 2017

Officials said that, if you can’t stay away, you should give yourself extra time and go in with a plan.

“”I’m gonna brace myself, wake up early, figure it out,” one commuter told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler. “Probably Uber if I have to, but that’s really the plan.”

Shuttle buses have been brought in to replace the Green Line’s B Branch between Babcock and Blandford Streets. MBTA employees were at stops along the Green Line Thursday morning to help any commuters confused by the closures.

“We have approximately 30 vehicles running back and forth, so we’ve been able to accommodate all our passengers,” said Interim MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak during a press conference. “Right now, this is the tough part of it–vehicular traffic is going to be cut off, so it’s going to be a little bit easier.”

As part of Comm Ave Bridge project, road closure starts tonight from #PackardsCorner to #KenmoreSquare. Reduced Lanes on Pike tomorrow. #wbz pic.twitter.com/KRJ0MrmcBi — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) July 27, 2017

Starting Thursday at 7 p.m., Comm Ave from Packard’s Corner to Kenmore Square, as well as the BU Bridge, will be closed to vehicles.

Later Thursday, some MBTA bus lines will be detoured.

Even those on foot have felt the first changes.

“I can’t even take the route I walk home,” one person who lives nearby said. “They’ve closed off this sidewalk, so I have to cross the street, and it’s always a pain.”

MBTA General manager says the

biggest challenge for commuters will be getting adjusted to new routine for the next couple weeks #wbz pic.twitter.com/GNM2fbLQsI — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 27, 2017

On Friday, the Mass Pike will be squeezed even tighter with more lane reductions after 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Alternating sides of the Pike will be reduced to one lane of travel in Boston. On the first weekend of the project, traffic inbound to city is being reduced to one lane, with outbound traffic restricted to two lanes. That will be flipped the next weekend, with inbound traffic restricted to two lanes and outbound to one lane.

The disruptions are expected to last until August 14–but phase 2 of the project will start next summer, to replace the outbound side of the bridge.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports