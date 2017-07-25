MassDOT: ‘Stay Away’ From Comm Ave Bridge During Replacement Project

BOSTON (CBS) — With the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement project starting Friday, MassDOT is warning residents and commuters about the transportation disruptions that will hit the city for the next three weeks.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack had a less-than-subtle message at a press conference Tuesday morning: “Stay away.”

“If you don’t need to be here, don’t come anywhere near the area,” she said at a press conference. “Number two, if you have to go through it, have a plan … This is really going to be disruptive to everyone who is on Commonwealth Avenue, on the Turnpike, uses the BU Bridge.”

The bridge over the Massachusetts Turnpike will have its inbound section replaced in this part of the project, which has been in planning for the last five years.

“It was built more than 50 years ago, it’s structurally deficient,” Pollack said. “That doesn’t mean it’s going to fall down tomorrow, but it does mean that, in order to take good care of our infrastructure, we need to put in place a new bridge that is going to last for decades and make our infrastructure better.”

Pollack acknowledged the mess the project will create, but said it’s “short-term pain for long-term gain.”

“There’s a crane over there, it’s large, it’s red. I personally thought we should hang a giant sign from it that said ‘Flee,’ but, apparently, this violates the uniform manual of traffic control devices, so we’re not going to do that,” joked Pollack.

Commuters will start noticing the ripple effects of the project on Wednesday night, when the Green Line’s B Branch will be replaced with shuttle buses between the Babcock Street and Blandford Street stops.

“If you take the Green Line or if you come over to Commonwealth Avenue here on Friday, there’s not going to be any Green Line tracks,” said Pollack.

Pollack said the MBTA Commuter Rail “might be a good alternative” for those who usually take the Mass Pike.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will have full access across the Comm Ave Bridge on the westbound side throughout construction, and signs like the one below will assist passengers in figuring out their detours.

A sign for pedestrians that will be needed when construction begins on the Comm Ave Bridge. @MassDOT pic.twitter.com/GJMc07mBib — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) July 25, 2017

The biggest changes will be felt on Friday night, when the Mass Pike will go down to two lanes each way in the city.

Earlier this month, Acting Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said commuters coming in from the west should expect “major, major delays” because of the lane restrictions, and said some computer models were showing that the bridge replacement could add more than 40 minutes to their commutes.

Officials conducted a weekend “dry run” of the lane closures back in June to try to find out how drivers would be impacted ahead of the start of the project.

Starting Friday night the Mass Pike will be down to 2 Lanes in either direction because of the Comm Ave Bridge Project. @MassDOT pic.twitter.com/aA7vSWyR8K — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) July 25, 2017

MassDOT said this first leg of the bridge replacement should be finished by August 14.

More work on the project will be done next summer, with the outbound side of the bridge being replaced. A final phase will be completed in 2019.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports