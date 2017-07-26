Patriots, Lions To Hold Joint Walkthrough In Preseason

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick revealed during his first press conference of training camp on Wednesday that the Patriots and Lions will work together in some capacity during the week leading up to their preseason game in Detroit. The Patriots play the Lions in a preseason game on Aug. 25.

CSNNE’s Phil Perry later tweeted that the teams will hold a joint walkthrough on the day before the game, Aug. 24.

The Lions become the third team to work together with the Patriots in the 2017 preseason, joining the Texans and Jaguars. The Patriots and Jags will hold a joint practice on Aug. 7-8 ahead of their preseason game on Aug. 10, then the Pats and Texans will practice on Aug. 15-16 before they play a preseason game on Aug. 19.

This marks the sixth straight preseason that the Patriots have worked together with at least one opponent, but 2017 is the first time in that span that they worked with three. The Patriots practiced with the Saints and Bears last season before their respective preseason games.

When asked why he decided to add a third joint practice to the preseason schedule, Belichick responded simply, “We thought it would be beneficial to our team.” Others asked about the location of the teams’ work together, which will be in Detroit … because the Patriots are playing in Detroit.

Belichick's "you idiot" look over the question about the location of joint practices with the Lions means one thing — football is BACK. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 26, 2017

Patriots training camp officially kicks off on Thursday, July 27 at 9:15 a.m.. Rookies and quarterbacks have already reported, and veterans are expected to report on Wednesday. Belichick said the Patriots will release a roster update about who did and did not report.