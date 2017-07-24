Thumbs Up! Tom Brady Reports To Patriots Training Camp

BOSTON (CBS) — Earning his fifth Super Bowl ring certainly hasn’t stunted Tom Brady’s motivation for the 2017 season.
The Patriots quarterback reported to work at Gillette Stadium on Monday, which he announced with a thumbs up on his Instagram:
While most position players don’t have to report until Wednesday, with the first practice session of Training Camp scheduled for Thursday, Monday is reporting day for quarterbacks, rookies and players who are recovering from injuries.
Brady is entering his 18th season with the Patriots, and will turn 40 years old on August 3.