‘Significant Traffic Impacts’ To Come As Construction Over Mass Pike Begins

July 7, 2017 8:07 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – Lane reductions on the Mass Pike will be put into place Friday night as a part of the ongoing Commonwealth Avenue bridge replacement project.

Interstate 90 will be reduced from four lanes to three between the Allston/Brighton Interchange and the Beacon Street Overpass.

Commonwealth Avenue bridge that is scheduled for a makeover this summer. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

Commonwealth Avenue bridge that is scheduled for a makeover this summer. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

In addition, further lane reductions will take place later in the summer.

“Until August 28, lane reductions will be necessary and MassDOT will strive to make lane shift decisions in the best way possible to lessen the impact on drivers using the highway,” the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a statement.

MassDOT officials will hold a press conference Friday to provide tips for drivers during what is described as “significant traffic impacts.”

The Commonwealth Avenue Bridge that will get a replacement over the Mass Pike. (Photo credit: WBZ NewsRadio/Doug Cope)

The Commonwealth Avenue Bridge that will get a replacement over the Mass Pike. (Photo credit: WBZ NewsRadio/Doug Cope)

A dry run was held in June, allowing MassDOT officials to reduce traffic lanes temporarily as a test.

More work on the project will be done next summer, with the final phase in 2019.

