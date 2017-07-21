After Signing Yabusele & Theis, Celtics Roster Sits At 16

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics’ roster is getting a bit crowded, which will lead to some healthy competition come training camp.

Boston announced the signings of big men Guerschon Yabusele and Daniel Theis on Thursday, bringing their current roster to 16 players. Teams can only have 15 players on their roster when the regular season rolls around.

Here’s a quick snapshot of the 2017-18 Celtics roster at the moment:

Guards

Isaiah Thomas

Marcus Smart

Terry Rozier

Shane Larkin

Wings

Gordon Hayward

Jaylen Brown

Jae Crowder

Jayson Tatum

Marcus Morris

Semi Ojeleye

Guerschon Yabusele

Abdel Nader

Bigs

Al Horford

Aron Baynes

Ante Zizic

Daniel Theis

**Second-round pick Kadeem Allen is signed to a two-way contract, while Jabari Bird remains unsigned

There’s still a chance Danny Ainge pulls off another trade this offseason that could create some more roster flexibility, but things looks pretty set at the moment. The C’s will likely trot out a starting five of Isaiah Thomas-Jaylen Brown-Gordon Hayward-Jae Crowder-Al Horford in this new positionless NBA, with Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, Marcus Morris and rookie Jayson Tatum getting much of the action off the bench. Fellow rookie Semi Ojeleye is another intriguing option off the bench, and when the Celtics need some size on the floor, they’ll turn to Aron Baynes or Ante Zizic.

Yabusele, the 16th overall pick in 2016, spent last season playing overseas in China before making a quick appearance with the Maine Red Claws. The 6-foot-9 Theis played in Germany last year and averaged 9.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while being named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Basketball Bundesliga League. Both will likely find themselves on the bubble when camp begins (with Yabusele likely spending some time in Maine next season), along with guard Shane Larkin, who was reportedly signed on Thursday as he attempts an NBA comeback.