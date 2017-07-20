Report: Celtics To Sign Ex-Euroleague Guard Shane Larkin

BOSTON (CBS) — Former first-round pick Shane Larkin is attempting an NBA comeback after spending a year in the Euroleague. And he’s reportedly attempting it with the Celtics.

According to David Pick on Twitter, Larkin has agreed to a deal to return to the NBA with the Celtics, leaving a $6.3 million deal on the table in Europe to make his comeback. According to Pick, Larkin was considered the best free-agent Euroleague point guard available after Serbian guard Miloš Teodosić signed with the Clippers.

Larkin, 24, was drafted 18th overall in the 2013 Draft by the Hawks, but fizzled out after three seasons in the NBA. The 5-foot-11 point guard averaged just 5.8 points and 3.2 assists in 20.3 minutes per game over three years playing for the Mavericks, Knicks, and Nets.

Source: Boston Celtics, Shane Larkin agree on NBA comeback deal. Widely considered best Euroleague free-agent PG with Milos Teodosic gone. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) July 20, 2017

Euroleague star PG Shane Larkin is leaving $6.3 million on the table while betting on himself in NBA comeback deal with Boston. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) July 20, 2017

Larkin played last season for Baskonia in Spain, playing in 33 games and averaging 13.1 points. He joins a Celtics backcourt that already includes Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, and Demetrius Jackson. The C’s also drafted guard Jabari Bird in the second round (56th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Larkin is far from a guarantee to make the Celtics roster, but it’s clear that the C’s are looking wherever they can to bolster their point guard depth.