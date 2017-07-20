Pablo Sandoval Reportedly Re-Joining Giants On Minor League Deal

BOSTON (CBS) — Mere hours after being officially released by the Red Sox, Pablo Sandoval is reportedly heading back to his roots.

The free-agent third baseman has reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal with his former team, the Giants. MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez first tweeted the news on Wednesday. Sandoval’s return to his former team is pending a physical.

Despite reports of his deal with the Giants, Sandoval cannot sign with another team until he officially becomes a free agent on Friday. He reportedly told ESPN’s Marly Rivera that there are other teams interested in his services and he has yet to make a final decision.

“I’m waiting for Friday to make a decision, and the Giants are one of my options,” said Sandoval. “I have a few teams interested, but I can’t make a decision until Friday.”

The Red Sox released Sandoval on Wednesday after the third baseman played 161 games in two and a half seasons, hitting just 14 home runs with a .646 OPS. If and when he re-signs with the Giants, he would re-join the team where he won three World Series championships and the 2012 World Series MVP award. Sandoval is a career .344 hitter with six homers and 20 RBI in 39 career postseason games.

The Red Sox are on the hook for the entirety of Sandoval’s remaining contract, which will pay him upwards of $48 million. The Red Sox signed him to a five-year, $95 million deal before the 2015 season.