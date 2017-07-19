Red Sox Officially Release Pablo Sandoval

July 19, 2017 4:07 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox designated Pablo Sandoval for assignment last week, giving the team the option of trading, waiving, or releasing him after removing him from the 40-man roster. Now, the team has officially announced that Sandoval has been released, making him a free agent.

The Red Sox’ major offensive problems at third base have stemmed largely from the struggles of Sandoval, a player for whom the Red Sox had virtually no backup plan. Sandoval batted just .212 with a .622 OPS in 32 games for the Red Sox in 2017, and .237 with 14 home runs and a .646 OPS in 161 games spaced over two and a half seasons.

Sandoval originally signed a five-year, $95 million deal with the Red Sox before the 2015 season. The Red Sox are still on the hook for over $48 million to pay Sandoval for not playing.

Pablo Sandoval of the Red Sox hits a run scoring single in the 6th inning against the White Sox (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The disastrous end to the Sandoval era has left the Red Sox desperately searching for offensive help at third base, where the team has posted a .607 OPS at the position so far in 2017. They were involved in trade rumors for Todd Frazier, who went to the Yankees in a trade on Tuesday night.

They have also reportedly targeted the Mets’ Asdrubal Cabrera and the Giants’ Eduardo Nuñez.

