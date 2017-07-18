Serial Drunk Driver Faces Dangerousness Hearing

SALEM (CBS) — A man arrested for the twelfth time on drunk driving charges is due back in Salem District Court Tuesday.
Peter Anketell, 55, has had a 25-year history of drunk driving arrests on the North Shore and has been arraigned over 150 times.
Now, he faces a dangerousness hearing after pleading not guilty to his latest alleged OUI offense. Police say he drunkenly crashed his car on Derby Street last week.
Anketell spent 13 years in prison for a crash that killed his then-girlfriend, 40-year-old Cynthia Wilson, in 2002. He finished his parole last year.
Retired Marblehead Police detective Marion Keating, who investigated that case, said Anketell moved Wilson’s body to try to make it look like she was the driver.
Keating called Anketell “inherently evil.”
Because of his OUI charges, he’s had his license permanently revoked.
He was held without bail last week pending his Tuesday hearing.