Salem Man Charged With 12th Drunken Driving Offense

July 13, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Drunk Driving, Salem

SALEM (AP) — A Massachusetts man is charged with what authorities say is his 12th drunken driving offense in a 25-year history of drunken driving.

Fifty-five-year-old Peter Anketell pleaded not guilty to charges of drunken driving and driving after license revocation Wednesday in Salem. The Salem News reports he is being held without bail until a hearing Tuesday to determine if he is a danger to the public.

peter1 Salem Man Charged With 12th Drunken Driving Offense

Peter Anketell arrested for 12th drunk driving offense (Image from Salem PD)

Salem Police Sgt. Harry Rocheville says Anketell had his license permanently revoked because of his numerous convictions.

Anketell was convicted in a 2002 crash that killed his then-girlfriend, Cynthia Wilson. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison and completed his parole last year.

