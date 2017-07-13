Salem Man Charged With 12th Drunken Driving Offense

SALEM (AP) — A Massachusetts man is charged with what authorities say is his 12th drunken driving offense in a 25-year history of drunken driving.
Fifty-five-year-old Peter Anketell pleaded not guilty to charges of drunken driving and driving after license revocation Wednesday in Salem. The Salem News reports he is being held without bail until a hearing Tuesday to determine if he is a danger to the public.
Salem Police Sgt. Harry Rocheville says Anketell had his license permanently revoked because of his numerous convictions.
Anketell was convicted in a 2002 crash that killed his then-girlfriend, Cynthia Wilson. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison and completed his parole last year.
