Elderly Man Seriously Injured During Home Invasion, Police Say

CANTON (CBS) — Police say an elderly man was pistol whipped by three men who broke into his home on the Stoughton side of Route 138.

The call for a home invasion came into Canton Police around 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

First responders determined the suspects to be three Hispanic males wearing hoodies (two blue, one black) that fled the scene in a black Chrysler Pacifica, occupied by four people.

Two of the three men were armed, said police.

Canton Police said they are working with police in Boston to identify the suspects because it appears similar to a recent crime they are investigating.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. He lives in the home with his wife.

If you have any information, please contact Det. Sgt. Paull Gallagher at 781-828-1212 or Boston Police at 617-343-4328.