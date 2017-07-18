Elderly Man Seriously Injured During Home Invasion, Police Say

July 18, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Canton, Elderly Man, Home Invasion

CANTON (CBS) — Police say an elderly man was pistol whipped by three men who broke into his home on the Stoughton side of Route 138.

The call for a home invasion came into Canton Police around 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

First responders determined the suspects to be three Hispanic males wearing hoodies (two blue, one black) that fled the scene in a black Chrysler Pacifica, occupied by four people.

canton bolo Elderly Man Seriously Injured During Home Invasion, Police Say

A vehicle police believe was involved in a home invasion (Photo Courtesy: Canton PD)

Two of the three men were armed, said police.

Canton Police said they are working with police in Boston to identify the suspects because it appears similar to a recent crime they are investigating.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. He lives in the home with his wife.

If you have any information, please contact Det. Sgt. Paull Gallagher at 781-828-1212 or Boston Police at 617-343-4328.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch