WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Woman Cited For Negligent Driving After Hitting Cyclist In Westboro

July 18, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Cyclist Hit, Westboro

WESTBORO (CBS) — A woman has been cited with hitting a cyclist while driving in Westboro on July 5.

Police announced Tuesday that they issued a citation to Anwesa Sengupta, 46, of South Grafton, for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stay in the marked lanes.

westboro Woman Cited For Negligent Driving After Hitting Cyclist In Westboro

A bicyclist was injured after being hit by a car in Westboro. (Image Credit: Louisa Moller/WBZ-TV)

According to police, Sengupta was traveling westbound on West Main Street but crossed the yellow lines and struck a woman riding her bike on the other side. She then failed to stop immediately and traveled about an eighth of a mile with the bicyclist on the car before pulling over.

Investigators said there were no mechanical defects with the car.

westborocar2 Woman Cited For Negligent Driving After Hitting Cyclist In Westboro

Windshield damage on a car in Westboro that struck a bicyclist (Photo Courtesy of Kelli Silva)

The crash left bicyclist 48-year-old Mary Beth Maloney, of Westboro, with serious injuries. Maloney is still recovering in a Worcester hospital.

Sengupta will be arraigned in Westboro District Court at a later date.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch