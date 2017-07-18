Woman Cited For Negligent Driving After Hitting Cyclist In Westboro

WESTBORO (CBS) — A woman has been cited with hitting a cyclist while driving in Westboro on July 5.
Police announced Tuesday that they issued a citation to Anwesa Sengupta, 46, of South Grafton, for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stay in the marked lanes.
According to police, Sengupta was traveling westbound on West Main Street but crossed the yellow lines and struck a woman riding her bike on the other side. She then failed to stop immediately and traveled about an eighth of a mile with the bicyclist on the car before pulling over.
Investigators said there were no mechanical defects with the car.
The crash left bicyclist 48-year-old Mary Beth Maloney, of Westboro, with serious injuries. Maloney is still recovering in a Worcester hospital.
Sengupta will be arraigned in Westboro District Court at a later date.