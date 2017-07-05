Westboro Cyclist Hit, Thrown Onto Roof Of Car

WESTBORO (CBS) – A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon in Westboro.
The woman, who is in her late-40s, was hit around 1:30 p.m. on West Main Street.
At one point, impact from the crash sent her onto the vehicle’s roof.
Police said the cyclist suffered injuries to her leg, hip, back and head.
Westboro Police said the woman did not stop immediately, and drove for about a quarter mile before pulling over.
The driver is cooperating with the investigation. It is not yet clear if she will face any charges.