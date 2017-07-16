Woman Identified In Waltham ‘Suspicious Death’

WALTHAM (CBS) — The victim of “suspicious death” in Waltham was identified by officials on Sunday.
Christin Tobin, 36, of Waltham, was found dead in an Adams Street apartment, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Keith MacPherson.
Early Saturday morning, Waltham Police responded to calls from the address because of a report of a woman who was assaulted around 2:40 a.m.
18-year-old Derrick Lopez was taken into custody and charged with murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and armed assault with intent to murder.
Police said this wasn’t a random act and there is no danger to the public.
Lopez will be arraigned Monday in Waltham District Court.