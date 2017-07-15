‘Suspicious Death’ Investigation Underway In Waltham

WALTHAM (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Waltham home following what is being called a “suspicious death.”
Waltham Police responded to Adams Street for a report of a woman who was assaulted around 2:30 a.m.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said officers found the body of a woman in her 30s.
Derrick Lopez, 18, of Waltham is in custody after being charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and armed assault with intent to murder.
Police do not believe this was a random incident.