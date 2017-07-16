Man Dies In Roxbury Shooting

July 16, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Boston Police, Roxbury, Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) — The man shot Saturday night in Roxbury has died, Boston Police said Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Ramsey Park, in the area of Kendall Street and Shawmut Avenue.

They said the victim was a man in his 20s.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Roxbury overnight. (WBZ-TV)

The shooting happened just blocks from where three people were shot on Mass Ave near Tremont Street about two weeks ago.

The number of shootings in Boston is reportedly up 30 percent from a year ago.

Last week, Mayor Marty Walsh called a City Hall meeting with police officials to discuss the recent violence.

Police are investigating this latest shooting, and are asking the public to contact them with any information.

