3 Shot At Fourth Of July Cookout In South End

BOSTON (CBS) — Gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July cookout in the South End Monday night, sending three people to the hospital.
A Northeastern University police officer reported hearing shots around 11:37 p.m. Monday night on Massachusetts Avenue.
When Boston Police arrived, they found three people shot–two women in their 20s and one man.
All three are expected to survive.
Police recovered a shotgun and handgun near the scene.
“We recovered two firearms, there may be more,” said Boston Police Superintendent-In-Chief Willie Gross. “What we do is we do a line search to make sure that we recover any evidentiary items that may help in the investigation, and for public safety as well–we don’t want a kid walking around tomorrow and possibly finding something that they could hurt themselves.”
Officers are now canvassing at least three blocks looking for any possible evidence or witnesses.
They are asking for the public’s help–anyone with information about the shooting should contact Boston Police.