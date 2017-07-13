Tufts Medical Center Strike Ends, But Nurses Not Allowed Back To Work

BOSTON (CBS) – Tufts Medical Center and striking nurses remain at odds as the union members’ 24-hour strike came to an end.

About 1,200 nurses went on strike Wednesday at 7 a.m. as members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) seek competitive wages, retirement benefits and better staffing.

They planned to return to the job Thursday at 7 a.m., but the hospital had already brought in more than 320 replacement nurses to fill the void.

The replacement nurses are working on a 5-day contract, and Tufts says striking nurses can come back to work on Monday when that expires.

Thursday morning when their 24-hour strike ended, nurses attempted to enter the hospital but were blocked. Many walked the picket line, holding signs and chanting “We want to work.”

Nurses chanting "we want to work!" get blocked at the entrance of #TuftsMedicalCenter #WBZ pic.twitter.com/yb4PHIOTIc — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 13, 2017

Tufts Medical Center spokesman Rhonda Mann said the nurses knew they would not be allowed back for five days in advance of their strike.

“Part of the MNA playbook is staging a dramatic scene the morning after a strike. This is a stunt orchestrated for the media. The union was aware – well before it issued a strike notice – that a strike would force us to bring in expert nurses for a contractually-required five day period. We communicated this to our nurses through emails, meetings and letters sent to their homes. Nurses who came to work today may continue to work during the five day period. Those who chose not to work today know they can return Monday. If the MNA was so concerned about our nurses returning to the bedside, it should never have taken them out on strike and away from their patients.”

Nurses, however, disagree with the hospital’s stance and say they did not receive proper notice saying they would not be allowed back to work after striking.

“We haven’t gotten official notification of a 4-day lockout. So all of our peers are coming in for 7 a.m., hoping that cooler heads prevail and everyone get back to our patients and do what we love to do best – provide safe, skilled care,” striking nurse Denise Clements said.

The strike took place after last-minute negotiations between the hospital and union broke down.

Chief Nursing Officer Terry Hudson-Jinks said the hospital’s “best and final offer” added back $2.5 million to salaries and ensured that an additional number of nurses remained in the final proposal.

Hudson-Jinks said that pension remains the sticking point.

About 1,500 patients are seen for appointments at Tufts on most Wednesdays. The hospital said of those patients, about 10-20 called to reschedule due to the strike.

Hudson-Jinks said the hospital reached out to other organizations whose employees have gone on strike to find out how to prepare for a work stoppage and how to recover from one.

“Our philosophy has been simply stated. We respect decision our employees make. I respect the decision nurses made to walk out on their patients. I respect the decision some nurses made to work,” Hudson-Jinks said. “We’re going to respect everybody when they come back in and we’re going to welcome them back here. I have complete confidence we’re going to be able to do it.”

