Keller @ Large: The Rock For President? Don’t Laugh

BOSTON (CBS) – At this moment of political discord and bitter partisanship, it’s nice to daydream about a future time when our leadership is both seriously devoted to the idea of healing our wounds and bringing people together, and possessed of the personal skills to do so.

Whatever other qualities he may possess, the current president doesn’t seem to fit that bill, nor is there a prominent Democrat who immediately comes to mind.

So, is there someone out there who can turn this floundering ship of state into something resembling a love boat?

For those who’ve been living under a rock, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a former pro wrestler who has become the biggest box office draw in the movie business, has joined a growing chorus of speculation about a possible 2020 presidential run.

The Rock is an independent who has appeared at both party conventions. He has organized events for our troops, raised funds to help kids overcome criminal backgrounds, and made himself into a wildly successful entrepreneur. If he’s made any enemies along the way, we haven’t heard about them.

And in a recent magazine interview where he talked at length about how he’d manage things in the White House, he emphasized listening to critics, and being a unifying force, not a divisive one.

The Rock for president in 2020? Raise an eyebrow if you like, but don’t laugh.

