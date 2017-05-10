Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considering Run For President

May 10, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Dwayne Johnson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have his sights set on the White House.

The actor and former pro wrestler tells GQ that he thinks a presidential run is “a real possibility.”

Johnson says if he were president, “poise” and “leadership” would be top priorities.

One thing he’s not in favor of is President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban, saying that he believes “in inclusion.”

Johnson declined to give an endorsement in the last presidential election even though he says both campaigns approached him for his backing. Johnson explains that he didn’t want to sway anyone’s opinion or make people unhappy with his politics.

Johnson would have at least one high-profile backer in NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, who tells GQ he’d vote for Johnson “without a question.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch