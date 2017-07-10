Man Accused Of Wendell Murder, Chicopee Shooting Arraigned

ORANGE (CBS) – A western Massachusetts man accused of killing his girlfriend and shooting at a co-worker faced a judge for the first time Monday. Lewis Starkey III agreed to be held without the right to bail in Orange District Court.

Starkey, 53, was arraigned on charges connected to the July 5 murder of his girlfriend, 46-year-old Amanda Glover, in the couple’s home in Wendell. Prosecutors believe Starkey shot and killed his girlfriend following a heated argument over finances.

“Given the location of the injuries in the upper torso and head area, I would classify that as execution style,” said Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Steven Gagne after the arraignment.

It did not stop there.

Prosecutors said Starkey then fled in the victim’s red SUV to a Chicopee trucking company where he worked and shot at a co-worker. He was on the run for five days before being captured by Orange Police on Sunday morning. Orange Police Sergeant James Sullivan told reporters that Starkey was sweating heavily, but was arrested without incident.

“As soon as I got within earshot, he said ‘You’ve got the prize,'” said Sgt. Sullivan.

Starkey is due back in court on August 21 for a probable cause hearing in Franklin District Court. He will be arraigned separately for the Chicopee shooting at a later date.