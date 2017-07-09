Man Wanted In Wendell Murder, Chicopee Shooting Arrested In Orange

July 9, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Chicopee, Fugitive, Lewis Starkey, Massachusetts State Police, Murder, Orange, Wendell

ORANGE (CBS) — Police have arrested a man they say killed someone in Wendell and shot a worker at a Chicopee trucking company last Tuesday.

Chicopee Police said on their Facebook page that Orange Police took Lewis Starkey, 53, into custody Sunday morning after he was pulled over around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in Orange.

“Great job by all,” the department wrote.

Last week, State and Wendell Police issued a wanted poster for Starkey, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was pulled over in a red Lincoln MKX with Vermont plates–the car State Police had reported he was driving.

Chicopee Police said Starkey was wanted for a murder in Wendell, but did not provide details. They also said he shot a fellow worker at the Specialized Trucking Company a short time after officers discovered the murder.

