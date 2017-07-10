WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Here’s Why Tom Brady Got To Pose With The Stanley Cup

July 10, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: brent schwartz, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Stanley Cup, Tom Brady

By Brent Schwartz, CBS Boston Sports

BOSTON (CBS) –Tom Brady angered and confused a lot of fans outside New England when posed with the Stanley Cup last week. More details have emerged as to how and why Brady got to take his picture with the Cup in the first place.

In turns out that the seemingly out-of-nowhere photo of Brady and the Cup was reportedly taken at the California home of Penguins co-owner Ron Burkle – presumably for the exec’s own day with the Cup. Burkle invited Brady and other family and friends to his home for a get-together with the Cup in tow, according to NHL.com.

As if to enrage Pittsburgh fans even further, the NHL.com story was savvy enough to point out that the five-time Super Bowl winner is one of the few pro athletes with more championships than the Penguins’ three Stanley Cup wins since Burkle and Mario Lemieux purchased the team in 1999.

It’s also worth noting that Brady is 7-2 in his career against the Steelers in the regular season, plus 3-0 in the NFL Playoffs.

The Brady-led Patriots have long been one of the biggest obstacles between the Steelers and the Super Bowl. It may take another title for Steelers fans to get over this photo.

