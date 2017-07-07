Tom Brady Poses With Stanley Cup, Penguins Fans Throw A Fit

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has won five Lombardi Trophies, but now he’s gotten his hands on the Stanley Cup.
Brady recently posed with sports’ most famous trophy, and Philip Pritchard – a.k.a. the Hockey Hall of Fame’s “Keeper of the Cup” – tweeted a photo of Brady smiling next to the Cup on Friday.
Just one “problem”: this year’s Stanley Cup champions are the Penguins, who play in the same city as the Steelers, who are the team that Brady has beaten more than any non-AFC East team (and the Colts).
So needless to say, Pittsburgh fans (and the anti-Brady brigade in general) were none too pleased with the Super Bowl MVP laying his hands on Lord Stanley’s Cup.
Much of the response centered around why the Penguins would dare to let Brady touch the Cup. It probably has something to do with being professionals and adults and not letting one’s blood boil over such petty matters. They’ll leave that to the fans.
Brady was far from the first non-hockey-playing celebrity to touch the Cup. Others include Justin Bieber, Mark Wahlberg, Jim Belushi, Lindsay Lohan, Kid Rock, and Verne Troyer.
Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.