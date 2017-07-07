Tom Brady Poses With Stanley Cup, Penguins Fans Throw A Fit

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has won five Lombardi Trophies, but now he’s gotten his hands on the Stanley Cup.

Brady recently posed with sports’ most famous trophy, and Philip Pritchard – a.k.a. the Hockey Hall of Fame’s “Keeper of the Cup” – tweeted a photo of Brady smiling next to the Cup on Friday.

Just one “problem”: this year’s Stanley Cup champions are the Penguins, who play in the same city as the Steelers, who are the team that Brady has beaten more than any non-AFC East team (and the Colts).

So needless to say, Pittsburgh fans (and the anti-Brady brigade in general) were none too pleased with the Super Bowl MVP laying his hands on Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Unlike a super bowl, you can't cheat your way to a Stanley Cup! — Ryan Muldowney (@muldo) July 7, 2017

Get your hand off the Stanley Cup, Tom. — Opening a Bottle (@openingabottle) July 7, 2017

for Stanley's sake please get his filthy hands of that grail — Mark Tower (@stonejugsoccer) July 7, 2017

Can't deflate a puck — Nick Stupakis (@nickstupakis) July 7, 2017

Please don't allow his filthy, cheating hands to touch our Cup. — Back 2 Back Zack (@zrich529) July 7, 2017

complete and utter blasphemy !!! I threw up in my mouth gazing upon this sacrilege … 🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Brady Milligan (@IrishTirade) July 7, 2017

Don't let that cheating punk touch it! He's bad luck & if the Penguins don't win it next year we are clearly going to blame this moment! — JollyRodger! (@Slygun) July 7, 2017

Why is he with the cup. He might try to steal it — Jim Claar (@JimClaar) July 7, 2017

Uhh…NO. How in God's name did this piece of 💩 get to touch the Cup on the Pens' watch? — Brian Skokowski (@brianski71) July 7, 2017

Tell him to get his scummy NFL hand off of it or he'll suffer the curse of Terry Sawchuck's face.. — Don't Do It (@DoctorSchwanson) July 7, 2017

Much of the response centered around why the Penguins would dare to let Brady touch the Cup. It probably has something to do with being professionals and adults and not letting one’s blood boil over such petty matters. They’ll leave that to the fans.

Brady was far from the first non-hockey-playing celebrity to touch the Cup. Others include Justin Bieber, Mark Wahlberg, Jim Belushi, Lindsay Lohan, Kid Rock, and Verne Troyer.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.