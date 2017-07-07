Kmart To Close 2 ‘Unprofitable’ Stores in Massachusetts

FITCHBURG (CBS) – Attention Kmart shoppers: Get ready to say goodbye to two Kmart stores in Massachusetts.
Sears Holdings announced Friday that it will be closing eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores across the United States by early October. That includes Kmart locations in Fitchburg and Springfield.
Liquidation sales are set to begin July 13.
CEO Eddie Lampert says the stores set to close are unprofitable. He says some stores will also see a reduction in square footage “because many of them are simply too big for our current needs.”
Earlier this year, it was reported that 150 Sears and Kmart stores would be closing. That announcement affected Kmart stores in Fairhaven and South Attleboro, as well as Sears in Swansea.
In March, Sears admitted there is “substantial doubt” that it will be able to keep its doors open.