Sears, Kmart To Close 150 Stores

January 5, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: Kmart, Sears

CHICAGO (CBS) – Sears Holdings has announced plans to close 150 Sears and Kmart stores across the country, include some Massachusetts locations.

The Kmart stores in Fairhaven and South Attleboro, along with the Sears in Swansea, will close at the end of March.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation,” Sears Holdings said in a statement. “Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around.”

Full List Of Closures (PDF)

Customers can expect liquidation sales at closing stores to begin as early as Friday.

Last year, the Kmart store in Great Barrington was closed.

