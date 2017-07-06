Veteran New Bedford Fisherman Who Fell Overboard Off NY Coast Identified

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – A fisherman who fell overboard off the coast of New York has been identified as a New Bedford resident.
Thomas Quintin, 55, was last seen July 3 on the fishing vessel Miss Shauna off the coast of Montauk, Long Island.
The Coast Guard looked for Quintin over a span of 28 hours before the search was called off.
New Bedford Police said fishing was “in Mr. Quintin’s blood.”
Both of his grandfathers were fishermen, and both were lost at sea.
Quintin began fishing when he was 17 years old and had been captain of another New Bedford-based vessel for 20 years before beginning his work on Miss Shauna.