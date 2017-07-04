HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Coast Guard Searching For Man Missing From New Bedford-Based Fishing Boat

July 4, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Missing Fisherman, New Bedford

MONTAUK, N.Y. (AP) — The Coast Guard has searched through the night for a man who disappeared while working on a fishing boat off Montauk, New York.

Coast Guard vessels and aircraft and several civilian fishing boats are continuing to search Tuesday for the 55-year-old fisherman. His name hasn’t been released.

The Coast Guard says more than 4,000 square miles have been searched.

The fisherman was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday aboard the New Bedford, Massachusetts-based Miss Shauna.

Then he didn’t relieve a fellow crew member as scheduled at 4:30 p.m. and couldn’t be found anywhere on the 51-foot boat. It was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Montauk.

It’s feared he fell overboard, with no life jacket on.

The Miss Shauna remains at sea, aiding the search.

