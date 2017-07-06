GoFundMe Created For Jet Ski Crash Victim’s Funeral

LOWELL (CBS) — After a Lawrence man was killed in a jet ski crash on the Merrimack River on the Fourth of July, a GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for his funeral expenses.

Juan Arroyo-Ortiz, 39, died after two jet skis collided near Rynne Beach between 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Juan was a father, a husband and a grandfather,” the page reads. “He was a Hardworking, selfless man who cared for protected and provided for his family. These funds will help the Arroyo family in this terrible time of need.”

Family members told WBZ-TV’s Mike LaCrosse that Arroyo-Ortiz was a married father of four children and a safe, experienced jet skier.

Officials know that Arroyo-Ortiz’s injuries were mainly to his side. He was able to make it to shore, have someone call his wife, and was then rushed to the hospital where he died.

They are still trying to determine the identity of the other rider who collided with Arroyo-Ortiz, and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

“He was taken from us too soon and we are all pained and suffering with the enormous loss,” the page reads. “We ask for you help in raising money in order to give him a proper funeral, a beautiful one that he deserves.”

As of Thursday morning, the page, which has a goal of $10,000, had raised nearly $1,000.