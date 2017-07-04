HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Man Dies In Jet Ski Crash On Merrimack River

July 4, 2017 9:36 PM
Filed Under: jet ski, Jim Smith, Lowell, Merrimack River

LOWELL (CBS) — A man has died after a jet ski crash on the Merrimack River Tuesday.

The District Attorney’s office said they are now looking for anybody who may have witnessed two jet skis colliding between 2 and 3:30 p.m.

After the crash, the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Officials said the Massachusetts State Police, the Environment Police and Lowell Police all responded to the crash.

All three departments are continuing to investigate. If you have any information, please reach out to one of them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch