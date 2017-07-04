Man Dies In Jet Ski Crash On Merrimack River

Man Dies In Jet Ski Crash On Merrimack RiverThe District Attorney's office said they are now looking for anybody who may have witnessed two jet skis colliding between 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Fourth Of July Celebrated With An Oath Of Allegiance For New Citizens503 people in Lowell and 15,000 others across the nation become U.S. citizens on Independence Day.

Plymouth Firefighters Tweak Inspection Process Year After Fireworks Barge MishapFire officials in Plymouth tweaked their inspection procedure this year after a malfunction on board the town’s Fourth of July fireworks barges led to a large fire in 2016.

Newburyport Man On A Mission To Return A Purple HeartThomas Fowler said he wants nothing more than to return the medal to Wandover's family no matter how far away they may live.