Man Dies In Jet Ski Crash On Merrimack River

LOWELL (CBS) — A man has died after a jet ski crash on the Merrimack River Tuesday.
The District Attorney’s office said they are now looking for anybody who may have witnessed two jet skis colliding between 2 and 3:30 p.m.
After the crash, the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.
Officials said the Massachusetts State Police, the Environment Police and Lowell Police all responded to the crash.
All three departments are continuing to investigate. If you have any information, please reach out to one of them.