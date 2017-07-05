Leicester Police Honor Boys Who Saved Abandoned Pit Bull

LEICESTER (CBS) – Police honored two teenagers for their efforts caring for a pit bull that was found caged in the woods of Leicester.

Sam Rice, 13, and 14-year-old Brady Thebeau were riding their bikes on Moosehill Road when they stumbled upon the dog.

A logger working in the area had found the dog in a cage and brought it into the shade closer to the road before the boys found it.

The dog was covered in feces, appeared to be underfed and had bug bites.

“I just felt like he hadn’t gotten affection in so long and that just made me really sad,” said Rice.

Police are still searching for the dog’s owner, who could face animal cruelty charges.

“I felt really glad that we found him, that we could help him, give him a bath, give him water, give him food,” said Thebeau.

The boys named the dog as well – Brad Pitt, since it’s a pit bull.

“We hope this dog finds a great home for the owner of him and the owners of this new dog and I hope they have joy and love through this dog’s life and theirs,” said Thebeau.

Police are offering a $500 reward for anyone who helps identify the dog’s owner.