Pit Bull Found Abandoned In Leicester Woods

LEICESTER (CBS) – Police are trying to identify the owner of a pit bull that was abandoned in the woods of Leicester.

A logger working in the area of Moosehill Road found the dog in a cage while clearing trees around 11:30 am. On Tuesday.

Leicester Police said the dog had a collar but no tags on it.

A bag and can of dog food were left on top of the animal’s cage. Both the dog and cage had feces on them, so two residents from the neighborhood washed them off.

Police believe the dog is 4-5 months old. It has since been turned over to the Leicester Animal Control Officer.

Officers are investigating the case as possible animal abandonment and animal cruelty.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to call Leicester Police.