Twitter Had Itself A Day As The Gordon Hayward Saga Unfolded

BOSTON (CBS) — While most Americans spent Tuesday lying on the beach, grilling food, and enjoying some fireworks on the Fourth of July, most NBA fans were … probably doing the same, but they were also awaiting some other fireworks as they followed Gordon Hayward’s free-agent decision on Twitter.

It turns out that fans got more than they bargained for, as it was reported that Hayward would be choosing the Celtics on Tuesday afternoon only for the report to be quickly refuted. Celtics fans spent minutes rejoicing in the news of their team landing another star player, then literally everyone spent hours waiting and waiting to see what would happen.

Despite being a holiday, the Fourth of July was a banner day for NBA Twitter. There were some fantastic reactions throughout the Hayward saga.

First there were the obligatory Isaiah Thomas eyeballs:

👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 4, 2017

And the initial celebration in Boston:

BREAKING: @GordonHayward is heading to the Boston Celtics! Hayward to Boston! Hayward to Boston! Hayward to Boston! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/oP4mkyumaN — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 4, 2017

Hayward to Boston!!! Cavs just got put on notice. ☘️☘️ — GetTheDuckboatsReady (@Duckboats_Ready) July 4, 2017

Let's check in for live reaction from the Celtics on the Hayward decision pic.twitter.com/FTKNcuZGjC — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) July 4, 2017

Gordon Hayward is coming to Boston!!! Espn reporting the All-Star has agreed to sign with the #Celtics. Lets friggin have it! pic.twitter.com/KUi1utkTZi — Frank Pimentel (@FrankBostonTank) July 4, 2017

But then, reports came out that Hayward had not actually made his decision. This left most of NBA Twitter, especially Celtics fans, twisting in the wind for several hours.

Trying to figure out whether or not Hayward signed🍀 pic.twitter.com/B7ZgPuyEuL — Bostons Diehards (@BDiehards) July 4, 2017

What are the odds we are going to hear reports about Gobert, Rubio and Ingles barricading themselves in Hayward's house this afternoon? — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) July 4, 2017

The Gordon Hayward saga is why I always say — and I'm the only one who says it — that nothing beats the Stanley Cup playoffs. I'm Jim Rome — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) July 4, 2017

If there's anything that I've learned from this Gordon Hayward drama, it's that we're all gonna die some day and nothing really matters. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 4, 2017

I already bought a Hayward jersey and then burned it — Jeff Israel 📎 (@jeffisrael25) July 4, 2017

Remember when Gordon Hayward was on the Celtics? Was such a fun 15 minutes — Matt Schooley (@SchooleySports) July 4, 2017

Wherever he goes, Gordon Hayward better announce his decision via video or else no one will care enough to find out — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) July 4, 2017

Gordon Hayward is me on grubhub https://t.co/HSwHokXoZh — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) July 4, 2017

But then Hayward finally announced his decision via The Players Tribune, and it was time to celebrate once again – even for the actual Celtics.

ALERT: Gordon Hayward has agreed to a 4 year, $128 million deal to the Boston Celtics. Mood… pic.twitter.com/YjpMQWZpMp — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 4, 2017

Let's get to it @gordonhayward ☘️⌚️☘️ — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 4, 2017

What a celebration on this 4th of July! 🇺🇸☘️@gordonhayward Congrats and welcome! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 5, 2017

All in all, a wild roller coaster of a day for Celtics fans on Twitter. But a roller coaster with the best possible ending.