Conflicting Reports On Gordon Hayward’s Decision Leaves Celtics Fans Waiting

BOSTON (CBS) — For a solid 10 minutes on Tuesday, Celtics fans rejoiced that Gordon Hayward had chosen Boston.

The party was short-lived.

Just 10 minutes after Chris Haynes of ESPN (and, subsequently, several others) reported the deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz had not been informed of a Hayward decision.

Fifteen minutes after Haynes’ initial report, TNT’s David Aldridge reported that Hayward had not yet made a decision.

Seventeen minutes after Haynes’ initial report, Wojnarowski quoted Hayward’s agent, saying no decision had been made.

Thirty-nine minutes after Haynes’ initial report, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach (who also reported himself that the deal was done) quoted Hayward’s agent, who said the goal was to make a decision on Tuesday “but now we’ve got to kind of regroup here a bit.”

Forty-five minutes after Haynes’ initial report, Utah Jazz president Steve Starks tweeted that Hayward had not yet made a decision.

Fifty-six minutes after Haynes’ initial report, CSNNE’s A. Sherrod Blakely reported that Hayward was “upset” that someone would report the news that a decision had been made.

The day of reports and follow-ups comes after Hayward visited the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz over the long weekend. It has, apparently, not been an easy process for Hayward.

League source tells me "Gordon has changed his mind four times in the last four days" — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 4, 2017

Source says "this has been the most difficult decision of Gordon's life" — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 4, 2017

Now, after the basketball world waited for that initial report, it’s back to waiting again for Hayward to make a final decision. Whatever it ends up being, it’s unlikely to be believed fully unless it comes directly from Hayward.