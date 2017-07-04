Spectators Run To Reserve Seats Hours Before Fourth Of July Show

BOSTON (CBS) — Spectators were scouting out the perfect spot to catch the Boston Pops and fireworks show on the Esplanade since the early hours of July 4th.

For some fans, that meant running once they got through security.

Those that went above and beyond, have been in line since Monday.

Jennifer has been in line since yesterday morning… YESTERDAY! She's first and says she's going for "prime real estate." #Esplande #WBZ pic.twitter.com/vQhAMbsHO0 — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) July 4, 2017

People have come from around the country to celebrate Independence Day in Boston.

“You can see fireworks anywhere but there is no music like the pops who bring out the spirit of the country,” said Debbi Schinker from Ohio.

“It’s all about family, this is my Esplanade family it’s the only time of year I see them, said Lauren Tompkins after claiming a front row seat.

Before heading out, be sure to check what you can and cannot bring to the Esplanade.