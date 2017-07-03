Declaration Of Independence To Be Displayed On July 4th

BOSTON (CBS) — A symbol and cornerstone of American values will be on display this Fourth of July in Boston.
Bostonians can go see an original copy of the Declaration of Independence at the state-run Commonwealth Museum.
This copy was hand-delivered to the state by John Hancock.
Secretary of State William Galvin said the document’s importance goes beyond giving Americans a day off from work.
“This document is of enormous significance, not only is it the basis of the holiday, but perhaps more significantly, the document itself speaks to the way the revolution took over,” Galvin explained.
The Declaration will be on display Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is free.