Man Accused Of Fighting Officer, Trying To Steal Cruiser Arraigned

July 3, 2017 6:11 PM
ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was arraigned from his hospital bed on Monday, after police say he fought a police officer and tried to steal his cruiser.

Cristofer Veloz, 19 of Attleboro, was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carjacking, and OUI early Sunday morning.

Cristofer Veloz arraigned from his hospital bed on July 3 (WBZ-TV)

Police recounted that a 911 call said a man was acting strange and trying to get into moving cars on County Street. When Attleboro Police Officer Joseph Daday found the man, Veloz, he got out of his car to try and talk to him.

Veloz then charged at Daday, pushed him aside, and fought his way to the car, according to officials.

Daday tazed him, it had no effect.

The pair struggled in the driver’s seat as the car drove down the road, eventually hitting a utility pole.

Officer Joe Daday volunteering (Photo Credit: @TchKrieger)

Officer Daday got a broken ankle as a result.

Officials said it took an additional two police officers to subdue Veloz.

He will be arraigned on a dangerousness hearing Wednesday.

