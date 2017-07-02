Attleboro Officer Injured, Man Arrested After Violent Struggle Over Cruiser

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — An Attleboro Police officer was injured in a violent struggle with a man who was trying to steal his car, Attleboro Police said.

Cristofer Veloz, 19 of Attleboro, was arrested and faces charges including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carjacking, and OUI.

Police say he violently attacked Officer Joseph Daday and fought with him as he tried to steal his cruiser.

They said Officer Daday was responding to reports that a man was trying to flag down passing cars near the Rhode Island state line at County and Read Streets around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Veloz was reportedly acting strange, and didn’t respond to Officer Daday’s commands.

Police said he then charged into Daday, fighting his way into the car and struggling with the officer as the car drove, eventually hitting a utility pole.

Officer Daday’s ankle was broken when his legs, which were hanging out of the cruiser door, were pinned between the car and a tree.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

Veloz was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital to be evaluated, and faces arraignment in Attleboro District Court Monday.