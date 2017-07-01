HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Baseball Legend Bernie Williams Raises Awareness About Rare Lung Disease

July 1, 2017 9:32 AM By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under: Bernie, Bernie Williams, Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Centro en Espanol, Community, Latino, Massachusetts, New England, Nova, Salcedo, WBZ, Williams, Yadires, Yadires Nova-Salcedo

July 1, 2017
Bernie Williams is best known for his performance as an all-star centerfielder for the New York Yankees and most recently as a renowned musician.

However, many of his fans may not know of the role he played in caring for his father, Bernabe, who was diagnosed with the rare and serious lung disease Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

This occurred at the peak of Bernie’s major league career when he had to travel from New York to Puerto Rico to be by his father’s side, until he sadly passed away in 2001. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Bernie Williams. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

yadires and bernie williams 5 Baseball Legend Bernie Williams Raises Awareness About Rare Lung Disease

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
www.sinaliento.com

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

More from Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch