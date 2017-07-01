Baseball Legend Bernie Williams Raises Awareness About Rare Lung Disease

July 1, 2017

Bernie Williams is best known for his performance as an all-star centerfielder for the New York Yankees and most recently as a renowned musician.

However, many of his fans may not know of the role he played in caring for his father, Bernabe, who was diagnosed with the rare and serious lung disease Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

This occurred at the peak of Bernie’s major league career when he had to travel from New York to Puerto Rico to be by his father’s side, until he sadly passed away in 2001. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Bernie Williams. Tune in!

