WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storms Possible Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

RMV Suspends License Of Driving Teacher Accused Of Letting Underage Son Drive

June 30, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: Brookfield, Green Light Driving School, license suspension, reckless endangerment of children, Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE (CBS) — The owner of a Sturbridge driving school who allegedly allowed his 13-year-old son to drive has had his teacher’s license suspended.

Stephen Comtois, 45 of Brookfield, owns the Green Light Driving School in Strubridge. On Monday, he allegedly let his son drive the eight miles from their Brookfield home to Sturbridge.

dad RMV Suspends License Of Driving Teacher Accused Of Letting Underage Son Drive

Stephen Comtois (WBZ-TV)

The Registry of Motor Vehicles has suspended Comtois’ license and has banned him from teaching and sponsoring driving tests while he waits for the outcome of his case.

Comtois is facing charges of Reckless Endangerment and Improper Operation in connection with the incident.

driver RMV Suspends License Of Driving Teacher Accused Of Letting Underage Son Drive

Stephen Comtois owner of Green Light Driving School (WBZ-TV)

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the school may stay open while his case is being heard, but all teaching has to be done by other instructors.

On Monday, Sturbridge police said they received a tip that Comtois let his underage son drive. Police checked the man’s Facebook page and found a post boasting about how well his son had done behind the wheel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch