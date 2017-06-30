RMV Suspends License Of Driving Teacher Accused Of Letting Underage Son Drive

STURBRIDGE (CBS) — The owner of a Sturbridge driving school who allegedly allowed his 13-year-old son to drive has had his teacher’s license suspended.

Stephen Comtois, 45 of Brookfield, owns the Green Light Driving School in Strubridge. On Monday, he allegedly let his son drive the eight miles from their Brookfield home to Sturbridge.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles has suspended Comtois’ license and has banned him from teaching and sponsoring driving tests while he waits for the outcome of his case.

Comtois is facing charges of Reckless Endangerment and Improper Operation in connection with the incident.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the school may stay open while his case is being heard, but all teaching has to be done by other instructors.

On Monday, Sturbridge police said they received a tip that Comtois let his underage son drive. Police checked the man’s Facebook page and found a post boasting about how well his son had done behind the wheel.