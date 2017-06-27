Driving Instructor Accused Of Allowing 13-Year-Old Son Drive

STURBRIDGE (CBS) – The owner of a Sturbridge driving school is facing charges after police say he allowed his 13-year-old son to drive several miles.

Stephen Comtois, 45, is charged with Reckless Endangerment of a Child and Improper Operation.

On Monday, Sturbridge police say they received an anonymous tip that Comtois had allowed his 13-year-old to drive more than eight miles from his Brookfield home to a Sturbridge shopping center.

When police checked Comtois’ Facebook page, they found a picture of the teen driving near the La Quinta in Sturbridge. The post also included a caption which read, “Did just as good as his big sister!!!”

When some of Comtois’ Facebook friends inquired about the teen’s age, police say he responded by posting, “Shhhh.”

WBZ-TV requested a comment from Comtois at the school he owns, Green Light Driving School. He replied, “No comment.”

Comtois will be summonsed to Dudley District Court. A report was also filed with the Department of Children and Families.