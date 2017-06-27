WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Driving Instructor Accused Of Allowing 13-Year-Old Son Drive

By Louisa Moller, WBZ-TV June 27, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: Louisa Moller, Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE (CBS) – The owner of a Sturbridge driving school is facing charges after police say he allowed his 13-year-old son to drive several miles.

Stephen Comtois, 45, is charged with Reckless Endangerment of a Child and Improper Operation.

dad Driving Instructor Accused Of Allowing 13 Year Old Son Drive

Stephen Comtois (WBZ-TV)

On Monday, Sturbridge police say they received an anonymous tip that Comtois had allowed his 13-year-old to drive more than eight miles from his Brookfield home to a Sturbridge shopping center.

When police checked Comtois’ Facebook page, they found a picture of the teen driving near the La Quinta in Sturbridge. The post also included a caption which read, “Did just as good as his big sister!!!”

driver Driving Instructor Accused Of Allowing 13 Year Old Son Drive

Stephen Comtois owner of Green Light Driving School (WBZ-TV)

When some of Comtois’ Facebook friends inquired about the teen’s age, police say he responded by posting, “Shhhh.”

WBZ-TV requested a comment from Comtois at the school he owns, Green Light Driving School. He replied, “No comment.”

Comtois will be summonsed to Dudley District Court. A report was also filed with the Department of Children and Families.

