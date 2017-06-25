New Bedford-Taunton Ride Raises Money For George Heath Scholarship Fund

TAUNTON (CBS) — Motorcycles were roaring from New Bedford to Taunton Sunday in honor of George Heath, who died saving a pregnant waitress during a May 2016 stabbing rampage at a mall in Taunton.

“Everybody around me and everybody behind me on this ride is with George,” said George’s widow, Rosemary Heath.

Friends and family are doing well by the New Bedford Regional Vocational Tech High School teacher’s memory–the George Heath Superhero Scholarship Fund raised $20,000 for 12 graduating seniors this year.

“That’s my whole purpose,” Rosemary said. “To keep his name out there, keep this going because he loved this school so much. It changed him.”

Rosemary Heath led a motorcycle run honoring her late husband George, who was killed during the Taunton stabbing rampage. Story at 6:30 #WBZ pic.twitter.com/Vc7NJa7Q3U — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) June 25, 2017

The fundraiser was organized by Jared Henderson. It was his cousin, Sheena Savoy, who George Heath stepped in to save at the Bertucci’s inside the mall during the stabbing attack.

“She’s doing well. She’s got a long road to recovery, but she’s doing well,” said Henderson.

Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff James Creed was also a hero that night. He was off duty at the mall but stepped in, shooting and killing the suspect Arthur DaRosa.

“George’s legacy deserves to live on. It’s really good to have the scholarship fund for him,” said Deputy Sheriff Creed.

Bikers are taking off from New Bedford Tech HS riding in honor of George Heath, who died saving a waitress in the #Taunton mall stabbing pic.twitter.com/7P82YenuJa — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) June 25, 2017

Elizabeth Kenny, George Heath’s sister-in-law, helped to set up the fund–which has already raised $20,000.

“My sister, the morning after, decided that it was going to be a good thing,” Kenny said. “That she was going to make things better for the kids, and not make his death just somebody that was murdered.”

After the motorcycles arrived from New Bedford, the group held a party at the Taunton Portuguese-American Civic Club, with all prizes going to the scholarship fund.

“It helps the kids that went to the school that he was involved with,” Kenny said. “He changed their lives.”

Rosemary Heath plans to make the motorcycle ride an annual event.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports